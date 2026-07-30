Sonam Raghuvanshi surrenders in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case after Supreme Court cancels bail

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Sonam Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused in the sensational Meghalaya honeymoon murder case, surrendered before a trial court on Tuesday after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail and directed her to surrender within three weeks. Her surrender marks a significant development in the case, with Sonam returning to judicial custody after spending nearly three months on bail.

Confirming the development, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said Sonam surrendered before the trial court on Tuesday and has been remanded to judicial custody.

Reacting to the development, Raja Raghuvanshi's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and thanked the judiciary, the Meghalaya Government and the investigating agencies. He expressed confidence that the trial would conclude at the earliest and said he hoped all those responsible for his brother's murder would receive stringent punishment.

The Meghalaya Police have filed a 790-page charge sheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division Court, naming five accused in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed during his honeymoon trip to Sohra in May 2025.

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