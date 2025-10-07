South Salmara Mankachar District Aam Aadmi Party Holds Representative Meeting and Forms New Committee

Mankachar: A representative meeting of the South Salmara Mankachar District Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was held at the party’s district office located at Alam Bhawan, Hatsingimari, where the old district committee was dissolved and a new 31-member committee was constituted.

The meeting was attended by AAP’s state-level leaders Mostak M.M. Hassan, Hazrat Ali Ahmed, and several other party representatives.

With the upcoming Assembly elections in focus, the South Salmara Mankachar District AAP has intensified its organizational activities. The meeting, chaired by Mostak M.M. Hassan and Hazrat Ali Ahmed, emphasized expanding the party’s base and urged residents of the district to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

The newly formed 31-member district committee appointed Hazrat Ali Ahmed as the District President. Speaking to the media, district in-charge Mostak M.M. Hassan said that the party has projected Hazrat Ali Ahmed as AAP’s candidate for the upcoming Mankachar Assembly constituency election.

He further stated that the Aam Aadmi Party will primarily contest against the Congress Party in the region, highlighting AAP’s growing presence and preparations for the polls.