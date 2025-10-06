Shraddhanjali Scheme Launched to Bring Assamese Souls Home with Honour

The scheme will operate through a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism, where family members or concerned individuals can contact helpline numbers to report the case. Once verified, the State Government will coordinate and facilitate the return of the deceased, ensuring proper transportation and necessary support to the family.

This initiative is being seen as a symbol of compassion and cultural rootedness, reflecting Assam’s commitment to honouring the final rites and emotional needs of its people, regardless of where they are located.

The scheme particularly aims to support economically disadvantaged families who often struggle to bring back the remains of loved ones due to high costs and logistical barriers.

The Shraddhanjali Scheme reinforces the Assam Government’s broader vision of people-first governance, providing dignity in both life and death.