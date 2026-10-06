Special charity tea auction raises ₹2 cr for CMRF, CM unveils Maniram Dewan bust at Guwahati Tea Auction Centre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a bust of India's first indigenous tea grower and martyr in India's First War Independence of 1857, Swahid Maniram Dewan at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre premises here on Monday.

The Chief Minister also participated in a special charity tea auction organised jointly by the Tea Association of India (TAI) and the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) to raise funds for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

The special auction was organised to commemorate the visionary spirit and supreme sacrifice of Maniram Dewan while also serving a noble social cause.

More than Rs 2.26 crore was raised for CMRF through the initiative. The auction featured a range of premium teas, including Matcha, Assam Orthodox, organic, CTC and special Darjeeling teas.

Ghilaidhari BP Tea fetched the highest price at the special charity tea auction and was purchased by Society Tea for Rs 16 lakh. Zamira BP Tea fetched the second highest price and was purchased by Jivraj Tea for Rs 13 lakh.

Former TAI chairman Hemant Bangur contributed an additional Rs 65 lakh to CMRF, which was five times of the auctioned price fetched by the first lot at the special auction.

As a result of the generous participation of the tea industry and others, the special auction raised Rs 1.61 crore. Together with the additional contribution of Rs 65 lakh by Bangur, more than Rs 2.26 crore was raised for the fund to support flood affected people and families who suffered losses.

In addition to the more than Rs 2.26 crore raised through the auction, GTAC contributed Rs 20 lakh, the GTAC Tea Lounge contributed Rs 5 lakh and the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers' Association contributed Rs 2 lakh to CMRF. Representatives of the three organisations separately handed over cheques to the Chief Minister at the programme.

Sarma expressed his sincere gratitude to GTAC, tea buyers and producers for organising the special tea auction by bringing together Assam's rich tea heritage and a strong sense of social responsibility.

He also thanked GTAC, GTAC Tea Lounge and Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers' Association for their contributions to CMRF.

Sarma underlined such a noble initiative provides a unique opportunity for tea buyers and producers to come together and contribute towards a larger social cause.

He expressed hope that the generous contributions made by the tea industry and others would significantly support the welfare of the people of Assam.

This was the first such special tea auction at GTAC since 2012.

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