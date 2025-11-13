Spiritual Youth Conclave Begins in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: A four-day-long Spiritual Youth Conclave began at the Parag Dhar Chaliha Playground in Sivasagar on Thursday, November 13, aiming to empower women, especially those from the tribal and indigenous communities, through spiritual awareness and education.

The event has been organised under the banner of Ayush, an initiative that works towards women’s self-reliance and personal growth through moral and spiritual guidance. Organisers said the conclave is designed to help women find strength, peace, and purpose by connecting with traditional Assamese spiritual teachings.

The programme, which will continue till November 16, features a range of sessions including yoga and pranayama practice, group discussions, and talks on the Bhagavad Gita and Bhagavata Purana. Devotional singing (dihanam) and cultural performances will also be part of the event, adding to the spiritual atmosphere.