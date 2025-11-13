Spiritual Youth Conclave Begins in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: A four-day-long Spiritual Youth Conclave began at the Parag Dhar Chaliha Playground in Sivasagar on Thursday, November 13, aiming to empower women, especially those from the tribal and indigenous communities, through spiritual awareness and education.
The event has been organised under the banner of Ayush, an initiative that works towards women’s self-reliance and personal growth through moral and spiritual guidance. Organisers said the conclave is designed to help women find strength, peace, and purpose by connecting with traditional Assamese spiritual teachings.
The programme, which will continue till November 16, features a range of sessions including yoga and pranayama practice, group discussions, and talks on the Bhagavad Gita and Bhagavata Purana. Devotional singing (dihanam) and cultural performances will also be part of the event, adding to the spiritual atmosphere.
Nani Gopal Dev Goswami, President of Ayush and Satradhikar of Sri Sri Dakshinpat Satra, visited the venue to inspect preparations and interact with the organisers. He spoke about the need for women to gain confidence and harmony through spirituality. “When women are spiritually strong, families and societies also grow stronger,” he said, addressing the gathering.
The organisers said that nearly three thousand women from across the state are expected to take part in the conclave. Several ministers and government representatives are also scheduled to attend during the four days.
Local volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure the event runs smoothly. Many participants expressed their excitement, saying they looked forward to learning new ways to balance personal, social, and spiritual life.
The organisers hope that this conclave will not only spread the message of faith and mindfulness but also encourage women, especially from rural and indigenous backgrounds, to build confidence, leadership, and a sense of community. Through shared learning and devotion, they believe the event will create a platform for women to find both spiritual strength and social unity.