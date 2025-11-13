Sivasagar residents hold candlelight protest against Delhi terror attack

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack that shook New Delhi on Monday, hundreds of people of the Muslim community took to the streets of historic Sivasagar on Tuesday evening. The protest, organized by the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad (UAMKP), was held near the statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Dolmukh Chariali, where participants stood united against terrorism.

The event began with the UAMKP's Central Committee president Monirul Islam Bora lighting candles in memory of those who lost their lives in the tragic explosion. A silent prayer was also offered for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Addressing the gathering, Bora strongly condemned the attack and said that for decades, terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS, nurtured by Pakistan, had been spreading violence in places like Mumbai, Kashmir, and Kolkata. "Now they have targeted the heart of our nation, Delhi, killing innocent people through yet another heinous bomb blast," he remarked.

Bora further warned that certain terror groups, with alleged backing from Bangladesh, are attempting to form sleeper cells in Assam to destabilize peace in the region. He demanded that the Indian Government identify and publicly execute those responsible for spilling the blood of innocent citizens.

Calling for a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of terrorism, Bora urged the Central Government to take decisive and uncompromising measures to ensure national security.

Representatives from various organizations, including the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Muslim Mahila Parishad, Zubeen Garg Statue and Memorial Committee, Child Protection unit, Gana Swaraj Party and IPFS, participated in the candlelight vigil and tribute programme, expressing solidarity and commitment to peace and humanity.

Also Read: Nagaon: Tributes paid to victims of Delhi blast with 101 earthen lamps