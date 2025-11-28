Sri Lanka Floods and Landslides Kill 56 as Cyclone Ditwah Brings Relentless Rain

Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka is witnessing one of its worst weather-related disasters in recent years, as continuous heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Ditwah has caused severe floods and landslides across several districts. According to official estimates, at least 56 people have lost their lives, while 21 remain missing. Fourteen injured persons have been admitted to various hospitals.

The central districts of Badulla and Nuwara Eliya have suffered the heaviest devastation, with entire villages struck by sudden mudslides. In Badulla alone, 26 bodies were recovered after massive earth slips buried homes and farmland. Rescue teams are still searching for the missing, often hampered by collapsed roads and unstable slopes.

Authorities have deployed the military to assist in relief and evacuation efforts as floodwaters submerged large parts of the island. More than 600 houses have been damaged, and nearly 1,800 families have been forced to move into temporary shelters. Residents in low-lying areas have been urged to shift to higher ground as rainfall continues.

Officials said that some regions recorded over 360 mm of rain within 24 hours, worsening the situation. Cyclone Ditwah, after sweeping across Sri Lanka’s eastern region, is now moving northwards towards India, with possible impact expected along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In view of the severe weather, government offices and schools were closed, and final-year school examinations were suspended for two days. The Disaster Management Centre has warned that further heavy rain may continue, keeping rescue agencies on high alert as the country grapples with a deepening crisis.