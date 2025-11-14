‘Pedal to Plant 2025’ Completes Northeast Journey

Guwahati: The ‘Pedal to Plant 2025’ cycling expedition, carrying the message “Change before the Climate Change,” has successfully completed its journey through Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, combining long-distance cycling with plantation activities to promote health, environmental responsibility and national integration.

The mission is led by para-cyclist, mountaineer and Everester Nisha Kumari, in collaboration with the Fit India Movement. It was flagged off on October 31 from Pangsau Pass in Changlang district, Arunachal Pradesh, to coincide with National Unity Day, with MLA Laisam Simai and Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh of HQ 25 Sector, Assam Rifles, attending the ceremony.

The Northeast leg of the expedition included extensive outreach programs at schools, colleges, and Khelo India Centres, where the team engaged with students, athletes, and community members. These sessions emphasised the importance of fitness, environmental protection, and sustainable living, followed by plantation drives at each stop.

Speaking about the mission, Nisha Kumari said, “Pedal to Plant is a mission to inspire every citizen to work towards a fitter, healthier, and greener India. We aim to motivate people to take action now, before the climate acts against us.”

The expedition will continue its journey across other states, ultimately reaching Gujarat, in a route designed to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his vision of a strong and united India.

The Sports Authority of India’s Regional Centre in Guwahati provided logistical and administrative support to the team. Officials expressed pride in being part of an initiative that promotes fitness, environmental consciousness, and national unity, highlighting the power of community action to address climate change challenges.