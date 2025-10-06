Srijan Gram Adarsha Hospital in Bongaigaon Faces Night-Time Power Crisis

Bongaigaon: Bongaigaon’s Srijan Gram Adarsha Hospital is facing a severe crisis as prolonged night-time power cuts force doctors to treat patients under mobile flashlights and candles.

The recurring issue, reportedly caused by fuel shortages and generator malfunctions, has left patients and their families in distress. Videos and images from inside the hospital show medical staff struggling to provide treatment in near-dark conditions.

Local residents and patients’ relatives have expressed outrage, calling the situation “inhuman” and urging immediate government intervention.

Doctors have reportedly been forced to rely on their phone torches during emergencies, including deliveries and critical care procedures. The situation has sparked widespread concern about healthcare standards and administrative negligence in the district.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the power supply and maintenance issues plaguing the hospital.