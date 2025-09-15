ST Status Now Or Never: Moran Community Roars With Economic Blockade

Tinsukia: A powerful show of unity and determination, the Moran community has launched an indefinite economic blockade starting 5 a.m. today, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status from the Government of India. Orchestrated by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) and supported by six national organizations, the protest has effectively brought exports of vital resources including oil, coal, tea, and timber from Assam’s Tinsukia district to a standstill.
The blockade is a strategic economic pressure tactic, aiming to highlight the longstanding socio-political marginalization of the Moran people. Protesters blocked highways, stopped goods-laden trucks, and formed human chains, emphasizing their peaceful yet resolute demand for constitutional recognition.
“Our demand for ST status is not new. We’ve waited for decades while other indigenous groups have been recognized. We deserve our rights and identity,” said AMSU President Dipankar Moran during a press briefing.
The blockade has disrupted supply chains across sectors, drawing national attention to the issue. Human rights groups and tribal leaders from across India have extended their solidarity, urging the central government to address the demands immediately.
Despite the disruption, the movement remains non-violent. Protesters have assured that emergency services will not be affected.
The Moran community’s agitation is not just a demand for recognition, it is a call for justice, dignity, and the preservation of indigenous identity in the face of administrative neglect. Negotiations are expected to begin as pressure mounts on both state and central government.
