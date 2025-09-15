ST Status Now Or Never: Moran Community Roars With Economic Blockade

The blockade has disrupted supply chains across sectors, drawing national attention to the issue. Human rights groups and tribal leaders from across India have extended their solidarity, urging the central government to address the demands immediately.

Despite the disruption, the movement remains non-violent. Protesters have assured that emergency services will not be affected.

The Moran community’s agitation is not just a demand for recognition, it is a call for justice, dignity, and the preservation of indigenous identity in the face of administrative neglect. Negotiations are expected to begin as pressure mounts on both state and central government.