Stage set for holding Assam Assembly Election: CEO Nitin Khade

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The State Election Department, Assam, has completed all processes for conducting the Assembly elections in the State. Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade told The Sentinel, "We have put in place the best possible plan. The stage is now set for free, fair, peaceful, and safe elections."

He added, "The Central government has also deployed CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) for the polls in Assam. Some CAPF companies have arrived; others are on the way."

The Election Department has set up a committee to oversee the security measures and deployment of CAPF personnel. According to the recommendations of the 'Committee on Security Plan', the CAPF companies will be deployed across the State before and during the Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Assam Police has mapped the "critical" areas along with the "sensitive" polling stations. The ECI (Election Commission of India) has deputed 31 Police officers from outside the State to be 'Observers' during the three-phase Assam Assembly elections slated on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

