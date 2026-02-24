State Government formed 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has constituted the 8th Assam Pay Commission, 2026, with retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das as Chairman, to undertake a comprehensive review of the pay structure and service conditions of state government employees, linking salary revision with administrative reforms, fiscal sustainability, and digital transformation. The commission has been asked to submit its report within 18 months.

According to a resolution issued by the Finance Department with the approval of the Governor, the new commission to be headed by retired IAS officer Subhash Chandra Das will have senior-most secretaries from the Personnel, Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension, and Public Grievances (ARTPPG) and Finance departments, along with the LR-cum-Commissioner & Special Secretary of the Judicial Department as members. Prof. Ratul Mahanta of Gauhati University is a special invitee, while the Secretary of Finance (PRU) will serve as the member secretary.

The government said the revision of pay—due after the last overhaul implemented from April 1, 2016, on the recommendation of the 7th Assam Pay Commission—will be carried out alongside structural reforms in human resource management, technology adoption, and outcome-based governance.

The Commission has been asked to recommend a pay and allowance structure that is equitable and performance-oriented, fiscally sustainable, and aligned with the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2005. The Commission will also prepare year-wise fiscal impact projections and suggest phased implementation options, if required.

In a big effort to improve administration, the panel will evaluate the current workforce from scratch, looking at how to balance workloads, eliminate unnecessary jobs, reorganize roles for e-governance, and find tasks that can be outsourced.

The commission will review allowances and special pay and medical, travel, and hardship benefits, besides death-cum-retirement benefits and the number of government holidays.

It will also examine pension revision and dearness relief, linking them to the Consumer Price Index while keeping fiscal capacity in view.

The commission will suggest principles for remuneration of contractual and scheme-based personnel without automatic parity with regular employees. It will also study the feasibility of flexible work arrangements, digital attendance, and outcome-based work models.

