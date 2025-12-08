Steady conversion of agricultural land for other uses in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam is witnessing a surge in converting agricultural land into other categories, raising alarms over the rapid decline of cultivable areas in the state. Official data indicate a steady increase in land diverted for non-agricultural purposes over the past three financial years.

According to the Agriculture Department, Assam had 27.23 lakh hectares of arable land in 2020-21. However, subsequent years have recorded substantial conversions that threaten the state's agrarian landscape.

According to data from the office of the Director of Land Records and Surveys, in 2021-22, a total of 4,261 bigha, 1 katha, and 14.57 lecha of farmland were converted for non-agricultural use. The trend intensified in the following years. Combined district-wise data show the total converted agricultural land as 4560.1075 bighas in 2022-23, 6893.3008 bighas in 2023-24, and 6154.9192 bighas in 2024-25. Kamrup topped the list with 2762.71 bighas of agricultural land converted during the three-year period, followed by Jorhat (1357.73 bighas), Nalbari (1135.01 bighas), and Darrang (1120.73 bighas).

Other districts reporting significant conversions of agricultural land into other categories in the past three years include Sonitpur (819.6 bighas), Lakhimpur (597.93 bighas), Tinsukia (528.9499 bighas), Morigaon (494.4 bighas), Dibrugarh (438.745 bighas), Goalpara (362.0345 bighas), Dhubri (75.06 bighas), South Salmara (12.21 bighas), Bongaigaon (249.58 bighas), Biswanath (197.68), Dhemaji (286.45 bighas), Hojai (86.71 bighas), Majuli (74.94 bighas), Sivasagar (114.14), Charaideo (196.72 bighas), Cachar (254.21 bighas), and Sribhumi (119.46 bighas).

Hailakandi reported no land conversion during the period.

The sustained loss of farmland has sparked concern among environmentalists, policymakers, and farmer bodies, who warn that unchecked conversions could impact food security, rural livelihoods, and the ecological balance of the state.

