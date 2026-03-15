STF Arrests Jihadist in Assam: Unveiling Terror Links with Bangladesh and Pakistan

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested another ‘jihadist’, Mustafizur Rahman, from Barpeta Road on Friday night. He runs a cloth store in front of Jame Masjid on Barpeta Road.

According to STF sources, they arrested Mustafizur Rahman based on the confessional statements of Sahidul Islam and Jahinur Islam, who were arrested two days ago. STF sleuths seized a laptop, mobile SIMs and incriminating documents from Mustafizur Rahman and brought him to Guwahati. Besides incriminating documents, the STF also made inroads into the involvement of this trio in anti-India activities and their plans for creating unrest in India, which included coordinating with foreign terrorist organisations and inciting violence through social media platforms. The SIMs seized from these three jihadists have details of their communications with SIMs based in Bangladesh and Pakistan, besides the PDF formats of books banned in India.

The STF arrested Sahidul Islam from the Barpeta district and Jahinur Islam from the Bajali district in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday for their alleged link with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit.

Acting on a case (21/2024), the STF arrested 16 ‘jihadists’ under ‘Operation Praghat’ since 2024. ‘Operation Praghat’ was launched to act against ‘jihadists’ in India maintaining close rapport with terror outfits of Bangladesh and Pakistan.

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