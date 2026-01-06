“Action Underway Against Jihadist Network in Assam”: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the security forces are in action to trap jihadis who have been hiding across the state.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, CM Sarma said that the protection of Assam from jihadist modules has been the first priority of the state government till the geo-political situation improves.

CM Sarma said, “Jihadis are still residing in Assam. We have been getting proofs about their existence in our state in last 10 years. Several suspects are hiding. The protection of Assam from these threats has always been a serious issue till the geo-political situation does not improve.”

The module, reportedly linked to the banned Jamaat‑ul‑Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), had been actively radicalising youths in the state.