STF Arrests Two Alleged Jihadists From Bajali and Barpeta With Links to Bangladesh Terror Outfit

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested two alleged jihadists — one each from Bajali and Barpeta districts — in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, for their alleged links with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jahinur Islam of Bajali district and Sahidul Islam of Barpeta district. Both were apprehended with the assistance of local police and brought to Guwahati for further investigation.

