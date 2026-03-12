STF Arrests Two Alleged Jihadists From Bajali and Barpeta With Links to Bangladesh Terror Outfit

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested two alleged jihadists — one each from Bajali and Barpeta districts — in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, for their alleged links with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Jahinur Islam of Bajali district and Sahidul Islam of Barpeta district. Both were apprehended with the assistance of local police and brought to Guwahati for further investigation.
STF sources said the duo maintained a direct link with a Bangladesh-based terror outfit and were allegedly involved in the online enrolment of members for the group, in addition to engaging in other anti-India activities.
The arrests were made in connection with case number 21/2024. With these two, the total number of alleged jihadists arrested under Operation Praghat has reached 16 since the operation was launched in 2024.
Operation Praghat was specifically launched to act against individuals in India maintaining close links with terror outfits based in Bangladesh and Pakistan.