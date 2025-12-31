STF of Assam Police deals a blow to Bangladesh’s IMK module

Crackdown in Assam and Tripura leads to arrest of 11 jihadists

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sleuths of the STF (Special Task Force) of the Assam Police launched a crackdown on Bangladesh-linked fundamentalists on the intervening night of December 29-30, 2025, and arrested 11 jihadis – ten from Assam and one from Tripura. The Indian security and intelligence apparatus has been keeping a hawkish eye over the jihadi activities in Northeast India, Assam in particular. The crackdown by the STF was based on the analysis of central intelligence agencies on the activities of the Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) module of the jihadis.

Speaking to the media today, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who is the chief of the STF, said, “The Assam Police has been keeping the spirit and intent of ‘Operation Praghat’ intact. The operation was based on the thoroughly analysed report received from the Indian security and intelligence apparatus. The STF conducted simultaneous operations in the Baksa, Barpeta, Chirang and Darrang districts of Assam and the West Tripura district in Tripura.”

The 11 arrested fundamentalists are Nasim Uddin, alias Najimuddin, alias Tamim (24) of Barpeta Road; Junab Ali (38) of Bijni in Chirang; Afrahim Hussain (24) of Mangaldoi in Darrang; Mizanur Rehman (46) of Barpeta Road; Sultan Mehmud (40) of Barpeta Road; Md Siddique Ali (46) of Barpeta Road; Rasidul Aalam (28) of Gobardhona in Baksa; Mahibul Khan (25) of Gobardhona in Baksa; Sharuk Hussain (22) of Barpeta Road; Md Dilbar Razak (26) of Barpeta Road; and Jagir Miah (33) of West Tripura.

The Guwahati Police Commissioner said, “The ‘Imam Mahmuder Kafila’ (IMK) is a Bangladesh-based offshoot of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), which is banned in India. The IMK was founded in 2018 by Jewel Mahmud, alias Imam Mahmud Habibullah, alias Sohail, an ex-JMB member who claims to be the Amir of IMK and propagates the ideology of ‘Ghazwatul Hind’. It has been reliably learnt that following the regime change in Bangladesh in August 2024, senior leaders of JMB, Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) issued directions to the IMK leadership to activate and expand its Indian modules. In furtherance thereof, Bangladeshi nationals Umar and Khalid were assigned to coordinate Assam-based activities. The head of the Assam cell is one Nasim Uddin, alias Tamim, of Barpeta Road, Assam.”

The Police Commissioner said, “The said activities are coordinated through a secure social media platform. One such group is titled ‘Purva Akash’, which functions as a principal communication and recruitment platform. Persons based in Assam, West Bengal and Tripura were being radicalised, recruited, financially mobilised and connected with the said outfit, including individuals possessing Indian passports and having prior visits to Bangladesh, as well as known former members of proscribed terrorist organisations.”

The IPS officer further said, “The IMK module employs a systematic process to radicalise and recruit followers. Indian members are first identified through online jihadist channels; they are fed IMK propaganda (books and lectures) and monitored in secure SM groups to formally join IMK. Recruits must take a ‘bayat’ (pledge of allegiance) to Amir Mahmud Habibullah. The procedure requires each recruit to submit personal details and identity proof on a prescribed form, then record and send a video of their oath to an ‘Indian Zimmedar’ (responsible cadre). The ‘Indian Zimmedar’ then forwards the oath video to the Amir in Bangladesh for verification and acceptance. Only after this authenticated ceremony are recruits admitted into the fold. This method is stated to have resulted in the radicalisation of several youths in Assam (mainly Barpeta and Chirang districts) and West Bengal.”

The police officer said, “IMK also exploits social and religious gatherings. Several clandestine meetings have been held at local mosques since December 2024. In a December 28, 2024, meeting in Barpeta, IMK ideologues (including Nasim Uddin and Manirul Islam) made statements advocating violent armed struggle in India, and one such statement made is quoted as ‘atrocities against Muslims in India must be stopped with armed struggle’. Each meeting typically convenes 6–8 local youths. They are then indoctrinated and urged to prepare for Jihad. Additionally, some IMK cadres/recruits have already visited Bangladesh on valid passports and visas to meet IMK leadership, and many are being encouraged to go to Bangladesh (even with family) for arms training. Notably, at least two Assam operatives (Nasim Uddin of Barpeta and Siddik Ali of Barpeta) crossed into Meghalaya in April 2025 to rendezvous with Bangladeshi handlers.”

The IPS officer said, “IMK’s operations are bankrolled through a combination of Hawala and small account transactions. Recruits and local supporters contribute cash donations that are pooled by Nasim Uddin, alias Tamim, in Assam. Funds collected are routinely transferred to Bangladesh via Hawala networks. Multiple bank accounts are being used for funding. Several Indian operatives also use UPI platforms to channel money.”

On cross-border training, the Guwahati Commissioner of Police said, “The IMK Module maintains active cross-border linkages with its Bangladesh-based patrons. It has been disclosed that following the ouster of the Hasina government in the year 2024, the Amir of IMK was released from custody, paving the way for intensifying the activities of the outfit. Assam-based cadres associated with IMK travelled to Bangladesh during the year 2025 on Indian passports and valid entry visas, with the objective of undergoing training and for the purpose of further engagement with the outfit.”

