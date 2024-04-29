STF seizes heroin worth Rs 12 crore, arrests two in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In an operation aimed at tackling drug trafficking amidst the ongoing election activities, a STF team today seized heroin worth an estimated Rs 12 crore in Khanapara.

On receipt of credible information, a vigilant team from the Special Task Force (STF) sprang into action and swiftly apprehended two persons, regarded as prominent figures involved in the illicit trade. The duo was identified as Jamal Ali and Salimuddin of Goraimari. They were found in possession of approximately one and a half kg of heroin. The contraband was being carried inside a Wagon R vehicle bearing registration AS 01 FN 7633. The interception of the drugs, concealed in soap boxes, was made as the narcotics were being transported from Tripura to Guwahati.

STF, Assam sources said that some Tripura and Manipur-based narcotics dealers had planned to bring in a huge quantity of narcotics to Guwahati, and some Jalukbari-based peddlers were the recipients. The information was verified and cross-verified, the source added.

Finding the input to be credible and concrete, a team under the supervision of Parthasarathi Mahanta, IGP STF, and led by Kalyan Kr Pathak, Addl SP, STF, was formed, and the narcotics carrying Wagon R, bearing Regn. No. AS 01 FN 7633, was intercepted near the APSC Office in Khanapara. Two passengers were found in the vehicle, and in the back seat (left side), one maroon-coloured bag was found. The bag was checked, and 1 kg and 500 grammes of heroin were recovered from it. Two carriers, namely Jamal Ali of Champupara and Salim Uddin of Goroimari (both from P.S. Goroimari), were apprehended, the source added.

