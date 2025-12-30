Assam CM Distributes Rs 10,000 Seed Fund to Women Entrepreneurs in Baksa and Bhawanipur-Sorbhog

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday continued the state government’s women empowerment drive by distributing seed capital under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Baksa district and the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog area.

After Manas, the MMUA caravan reached Bhawanipur–Sorbhog, where the Chief Minister ceremonially handed over Rs 10,000 each to 25,157 women entrepreneurs. Earlier in the day, at Salbari under the Manas Legislative Assembly Constituency, seed capital of Rs 10,000 was distributed to more than 30,700 women entrepreneurs.

With these distributions, over 55,000 women from Baksa and Bhawanipur–Sorbhog benefited on a single day, marking a major step towards the government’s goal of creating 40 lakh “Lakhpati Baideus” across Assam. The initiative aims to help women start or strengthen small businesses, improve household incomes, and achieve financial independence.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam’s true strength lies in its women. He added that the MMUA scheme is designed to give women the confidence and financial support needed to become self-reliant entrepreneurs. The smiles and enthusiasm of the women beneficiaries reflected their hope for a better and more dignified future.

The MMUA programme has been gaining momentum across the state, with thousands of women entrepreneurs embracing the opportunity to stand on their own feet. The government has strengthened its commitment to women-led development, stating that empowering women is key to building an Atmanirbhar Assam. The event concluded with a note from beneficiaries while expressing gratitude to the government for the timely support, saying the seed fund would help them expand their small ventures and contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.