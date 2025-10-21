Success of Resilience: 62 Kuki Youth Crack SSC CPO Exam Despite Manipur Unrest

Imphal: In a remarkable display of determination, sixty-two Kuki candidates have cleared the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Central Police Organisation (CPO) Sub-Inspector Examination 2024, even as many of them continue to live in relief camps due to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur.

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) General Headquarters lauded the achievement, describing it as a testament to the community’s resilience in the face of adversity. The organisation noted that the success comes despite months of educational disruption, displacement, and limited access to examination facilities.

“This result reflects the unwavering spirit of our youth — conflict cannot extinguish their aspirations,” a KSO spokesperson said.

Several coaching centres, including Ultimate, Gunchu, Endurance, Accelerate, and Concept, were credited for their efforts in guiding and preparing the successful candidates.

KSO officials also assured continued assistance to Kuki aspirants who encounter administrative hurdles such as exam centre changes, documentation issues, and delays in appointment orders.

The achievement has been widely celebrated across the Kuki community, offering a ray of hope amid prolonged unrest and uncertainty in the state.