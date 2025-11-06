Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's 14th Death Anniversary Observed at Margherita

Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, attending as Chief Guest, spoke emotionally about Dr.Bhupen Hazarika’s vast legacy, saying, “The Sudhakantha continues to live among us through his immortal songs and the values they uphold.” Distinguished guest Prabin Rajkhowa, who personally knew Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, reflected on his global influence, stating that Dr.Bhupen Hazarika’s music, literature, and vision carried Assam’s culture and identity to the world stage.

The event saw the presence of several eminent citizens, government officials, educationists, students, and local residents, all united by admiration for the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose melodies continue to inspire unity and empathy. Meanwhile, the Margherita Sudhakantha Smriti Suraksha Samiti observed the day as Smriti Divas at Jaynagar, Margherita, where a full-length statue of Dr.Hazarika stands. The programme began with the lighting of ceremonial lamps and floral tributes, followed by the release of a commemorative book edited by Pabitra Borgohain. The open meeting featured Dr. Shankar Patuwari, Professor at Dhemaji Commerce College and researcher on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, who delivered a special talk on the maestro’s creative journey. The event “Kotha xur Kobita Bhupendra Smaran” was conducted by Dr. Pabitra Bharali, Principal of Digboi College.

Among the guests were MLA Bhaskar Sharma, former Principal Barun Bora, Principal Dr. Kripa Prasad Upadhyay, and Ranajyoti Neog, Secretary of the District Journalists’ Association, along with several cultural figures.

In the evening, the Margherita Regional Students’ Union (AASU) organised a tribute ceremony at the Shaheed Bedi near Margherita Rangmanch, where local AASU leaders and youths offered floral homage to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait.

Elsewhere, Ledo Branch Sahitya Sabha and Ekyatan Cultural Group held a memorial gathering at Ledo, while similar events were also organised in Lekhapani, Jagun, and neighbouring areas by various social and cultural organisations. Each programme echoed one message that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the voice of humanity and the soul of Assam, lives on eternally through his music and vision.