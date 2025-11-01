Superstition Turns Violent: Meghalaya Family Saved From Mob Attack in Sohra

Sohra: A family in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills narrowly escaped harm after a mob of around 200 people attacked their home in Sohra’s Khliehshnong area, accusing them of practising witchcraft, police confirmed on October 31.

The attack occurred around 9:30 PM on October 30, when the house of Ham Shangpliang was surrounded by an angry crowd that allegedly threatened to burn it down. Police said the situation became “extremely volatile” as the mob ignored repeated warnings to disperse.

A police statement said the violence was triggered by claims from a boy who alleged he had “visions” of Shangpliang and believed he had been placed under a spell. The unverified claim quickly spread through the area, sparking panic and fuelling mob mobilisation.

Sohra police teams and local magistrates rushed to the site to protect the residents. However, officers reportedly faced stiff resistance due to the size and aggression of the mob. “To ensure the safety of those inside and create a safe corridor for evacuation, tear gas and stun grenades had to be used,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem told reporters.

Additional forces, including personnel from the Special Operations Team in Shillong, were later deployed to bring the situation under control. Through a coordinated effort, the Shangpliang family and two other families, who gathered at the home for a death anniversary memorial service, were safely evacuated. In total, 22 people, including minors, were rescued and taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for medical examination.

At least eight police personnel sustained injuries during the operation. Nine suspects identified as key instigators were arrested on Friday, and a case was registered at the Sohra police station. More arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

Police have condemned the incident, calling on the public to reject superstition and mob violence. “Such acts of mob justice driven by superstition are dangerous and unacceptable. The law will take its course against those involved,” Syiem said.