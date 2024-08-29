Supplementary Budget Passed on the Third Day of Autumn Session of Assam Assembly

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the withdrawal of Rs 4047,78,28,000 from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the state of Assam for the financial year 2024-25, the Assam Appropriation (No.III) Bill, 2024, was passed on Wednesday, on the third day of the Autumn Session of the Assam Assembly.

The bill was placed in the House by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. With the passing of this bill, an additional budget (Supplementary Demand for Grants) for the current financial year was passed. In the current financial year, the state government required some additional funds, for which this bill was placed and passed in the Assam Assembly.

