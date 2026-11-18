STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Even as there's a nip in the air, heralding the onset of winter season, the political debate seems to be heating up in Assam over the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Supreme Court of India today admitted the petition filed by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) seeking re-examination of the citizenship register.

While the state government has already made public its intent to approach the Supreme Court seeking revision of the final draft of NRC published in 2019, the AASU has gone a step further in already filing a petition before the apex court seeking re-examination of the register.

A division bench of Justice P Srinarasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Central and Assam governments on Tuesday seeking their response on the matter. AASU president Utpal Sarma said the student body approached the Supreme Court seeking an error-free NRC, since the entire exercise was carried out under the supervision of the apex court.

He alleged that lots of discrepancies had crept into the final draft of NRC due to laxity of the then state government, pointing out that names of 40 lakh individuals were dropped from the first draft, before that number dropped to 19 lakh in the final draft.

Sarma said the AASU is not satisfied with the fact that names of only 19 lakh individuals were left out from the final draft after spending so much of money. Around Rs 1,600 crore was reportedly spent in undertaking the entire exercise.

"Even the current state government said that it was not satisfied with the outcome, but still has not approached the Supreme Court seeking NRC revision. This compelled AASU to approach the apex court, which admitted our plea and issued notices to both Delhi and Dispur. They will now have to file replies to the court on the matter," he elaborated.

As reported in The Sentinel earlier, Dispur was now opting for a complete revision of the final NRC before the Supreme Court.

The state government had earlier stated that it would seek a revision of 20% of the names included in the final draft of NRC in the state's border areas and 10% in the rest. But now it has changed its mind by seeking a full revision.

However, though the state government and AASU seem to be on the same page by seeking its full revision, the Congress and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind want implementation of the final draft.

Also Read: Assam's Second Sainik School: Rs 336 Crore Project Launched in Karbi Anglong