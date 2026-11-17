Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on 17th November laid the foundation stone for the state's second Sainik School at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong district. The Rs 336-crore project, funded by the Ministry of Defence, will be constructed across 44,000 square metres to accommodate 640 cadets.

The proposed institution will be Assam's second Sainik School and will come up at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong. The project is intended to expand access to military-oriented education in the state. According to the information provided by the Chief Minister, the school will feature modern infrastructure to prepare students for careers in the armed forces and national service.

The proposed institution will have residential capacity for 640 cadets. The proposed Sainik School will be developed with an investment of Rs 336 crore, with the Ministry of Defence providing the funding.

The project will cover 44,000 square metres. The Assam State Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake the construction of the facility.

The funding arrangement places the Ministry of Defence as the project's financial authority, while the state PWD will handle its physical development.

The project is expected to provide modern educational infrastructure for students seeking opportunities in the armed forces.

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State Public Works Department will construct the facility within 30 months.

The construction timeline was outlined alongside the announcement of the project's investment and proposed capacity.The proposed institution will focus on preparing young students for careers in the armed forces and national service.

According to the project details, modern infrastructure will form part of the school's facilities. Its planned capacity of 640 cadets will determine the number of students it can accommodate.

The establishment of the second Sainik School will expand the state's existing Sainik School infrastructure and provide another institution dedicated to military-oriented education.

The project was announced as part of the Grand Silver Jubilee celebrations in Karbi Anglong.