Supreme Court Declines to Extend Pawan Khera's Transit Bail, Directs Congress Leader to Approach Gauhati High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend the transit anticipatory bail granted to Indian National Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Telangana High Court, directing him instead to approach the Gauhati High Court or courts under its jurisdiction for any further legal recourse.
A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar heard the matter and rejected Khera's petition, advising him to file before the appropriate court in Assam.
"You go and file a petition in Assam. The court will take it up," the Bench said.
The FIR against Pawan Khera was registered by Assam Police following allegations he made against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding the possession of multiple international passports and undisclosed assets abroad.
The Telangana High Court had earlier granted Khera a seven-day transit anticipatory bail. The Assam government subsequently challenged this order before the Supreme Court, citing discrepancies in Khera's petition.
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Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia, who attended the hearing online, briefed the media on the outcome.
"Pawan Khera was granted a 7-day transit bail until today. Due to discrepancies in Khera's petition, we moved the Supreme Court. On April 15, the Supreme Court had stayed the bail order and asked Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court. They challenged the order and filed a vacancy petition, which was heard in the SC today. The SC declined to give relief to Khera, rejected the petition and asked him to move the Gauhati High Court or its jurisdictional courts," Saikia said.
The apex court also issued clear directions regarding how any anticipatory bail application filed by Khera before a competent court should be handled.
"When an application seeking anticipatory bail is filed by the respondent before the competent court, such court shall not be influenced by the order granting transit bail or staying transit bail by this court. The application shall be considered on its own merits," the Bench stated.
The court added that if the relevant court is not functioning at the time of filing, a request may be made to take up the matter, which will be considered in accordance with law.