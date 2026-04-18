Supreme Court Declines to Extend Pawan Khera's Transit Bail, Directs Congress Leader to Approach Gauhati High Court

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to extend the transit anticipatory bail granted to Indian National Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Telangana High Court, directing him instead to approach the Gauhati High Court or courts under its jurisdiction for any further legal recourse.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar heard the matter and rejected Khera's petition, advising him to file before the appropriate court in Assam.

"You go and file a petition in Assam. The court will take it up," the Bench said.

Background of the Case

The FIR against Pawan Khera was registered by Assam Police following allegations he made against Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, regarding the possession of multiple international passports and undisclosed assets abroad.

The Telangana High Court had earlier granted Khera a seven-day transit anticipatory bail. The Assam government subsequently challenged this order before the Supreme Court, citing discrepancies in Khera's petition.

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