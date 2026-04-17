Pawan Khera Should Surrender Before Law: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender before the law and appear in Guwahati in connection with the case filed against him.
“Pawan Khera should surrender before the law. He should come to Guwahati and surrender there,” Sarma said while speaking to a news agency in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.
The Assam Chief Minister’s remarks came after the Supreme Court of India declined to extend transit bail granted to Khera and asked him to approach a competent court in Assam for relief.
A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar passed the order, observing that Khera is free to move the appropriate court for anticipatory bail.
The apex court had earlier stayed the anticipatory bail granted to Khera by the Telangana High Court and clarified that its previous order would not influence the jurisdictional court in Assam while deciding the matter.
The case pertains to a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.
Commenting on the West Bengal elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state will witness a change in the upcoming Assembly polls.