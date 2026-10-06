Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL on recurring Assam floods

New Delhi, Oct 5: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to ensure effective measures to prevent recurring floods, riverbank erosion and drainage-related problems in Assam and the Brahmaputra Valley.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, while declining to entertain the plea filed by advocate Ujjawal Gaur, directed the registry to forward a copy of the petition to all the respondent authorities, asking them to look into the issues raised and take appropriate remedial measures.

Appearing in person, Gaur submitted that the administrative lapses highlighted in the petition were amenable to judicial scrutiny and urged the apex court to issue notice to the authorities. However, the CJI-led Bench observed that the various suggestions and deficiencies highlighted by the petitioner ought to draw the attention of the concerned authorities, but the issue was "not essentially legal" in nature.

Declining to entertain the PIL, the top court directed its registry to forward the petition to all the respondents, who would look into its contents and take appropriate remedial measures. The plea had sought judicial intervention to ensure effective implementation of the statutory framework governing flood and erosion management and had proposed, among other measures, a high-level expert mechanism to examine the recurring problems.

The petitioner had contended that the recurring devastation caused by floods could not be treated as wholly inevitable when statutory frameworks and specialised institutions had been created for flood control, bank erosion and drainage management.

The plea referred to the Brahmaputra Board Act, 1980, the Assam Embankment and Drainage Act, 1953 and the River Boards Act, 1956, arguing that these laws contemplated scientific investigation, integrated river-basin planning and implementation of measures relating to floods, erosion and drainage. It relied on successive reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) which, according to the petitioner, had recorded deficiencies in flood-control planning, execution and maintenance, drainage management, floodplain management and monitoring of projects.

The petition specifically referred to the CAG's Performance Audit on "Flood Control in Assam", contained in Report No. 5 of 2018, which, it claimed, identified deficiencies in integrated basin-wise planning, floodplain zoning, hydrological and morphological studies, execution and monitoring of flood-control works. It also relied on official records concerning drainage congestion, backflow, inadequate drainage through sluices, encroachment upon natural drainage channels, sedimentation and river morphology as factors aggravating flood vulnerability. (IANS)

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