Supreme Court Says Mamata's Alleged ED Interference Put Democracy 'In Peril'

NEW DELHI — The Supreme Court made sharp oral observations on Wednesday in a case involving West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's alleged interference in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation, remarking that such conduct puts democracy "in peril."

A bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N V Anjaria was hearing petitions filed by the ED seeking registration of a CBI FIR against Banerjee and senior West Bengal Police officials over alleged obstruction during search operations at the Kolkata office of political consultancy firm I-PAC.

Court Pushes Back on 'Federal Dispute' Framing

The bench was unconvinced by arguments that the matter should be treated as a dispute between the state and the Union government.

"Any Chief Minister of any State walks in the midst of an inquiry or an investigation… you see, make the democracy in peril and then argue that it's a dispute essentially between the State and Centre?" Justice Mishra's bench observed orally.

The court went further, drawing a clear distinction between institutional conflict and individual conduct. "This is not per se a dispute between the State and the Union. This is, per se, an act committed by an individual who happens to be the Chief Minister of a State, keeping the whole system and democracy in jeopardy," it said.

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