Supreme Court Slams Centre for Taking Northeast Discrimination "Too Lightly"

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sharply criticised the Central government for what it called a casual approach to addressing discrimination faced by people from northeast India living in other parts of the country.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran made clear that the court would not be closing the matter anytime soon.
The bench questioned the Centre for failing to convene the court-mandated monitoring committee every three months — a requirement put in place specifically to address issues faced by people from the northeast.
"We are not going to close this. Despite us keeping this matter pending, you were taking things very lightly," the bench said, adding that no meeting had been held after December 15 until the court intervened and directed one to be convened.
Following the court's February 17 order, a committee meeting was held on March 15. However, the bench noted that the minutes of that meeting did not mention any proposed date for the next sitting — a lapse the court found unsatisfactory.
The matter has been adjourned, with the bench directing the committee to take forward the issues discussed in March. The next hearing before the court is scheduled for July 15.
Beyond the procedural lapses, the bench also called for deeper sensitivity towards the discrimination that people from the northeast continue to face across the country.
Justice Kumar referenced a video circulating on WhatsApp, citing it to illustrate the lived reality of northeast Indians. "I was in Manipur and have many friends there," he said, describing the video's message — that despite being called "Nepali" or "chinki," people from the region remain proud Indians.
The Supreme Court has been hearing a plea concerning the welfare of northeast Indians residing in different parts of the country. It had earlier directed the monitoring committee to address incidents of racial discrimination and meet every quarter.
Wednesday's hearing made it clear the court intends to hold the Centre to that commitment.