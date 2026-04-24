Supreme Court to launch ‘Samadhan Samaroh’ to settle over 45,000 pending cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to launch an ambitious mediation-driven initiative – ‘Samadhan Samaroh’ (Supreme Court Action for Mediated Adjudication and Dispute Harmonisation Across Nation) -- under the guidance of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, aimed at promoting amicable resolution of pending cases.

The programme, scheduled to be held from August 21 to 23, is designed to ensure “doorstep delivery of justice” by facilitating settlement of suitable cases through mediation and Lok Adalat mechanisms.

According to a circular issued by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the initiative marks a significant step towards reducing pendency by encouraging consensual dispute resolution in appropriate matters identified by the apex court.

“The Supreme Court of India, under the guidance of the Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India, has undertaken a significant initiative for ‘doorstep delivery of justice’ through SAMADHAN SAMAROH… aimed at facilitating amicable resolution of suitable pending cases,” the circular stated.

Highlighting the scale of the exercise, the circular said that as many as 45,098 cases across various categories have been identified by the top court for potential settlement under the initiative.

The Bar body has urged advocates to actively participate in the process and assist in identifying matters that can be resolved through mediation, stating that their cooperation would be crucial to ensure the success of the initiative.

“The cooperation and proactive participation of the Bar will be instrumental in making this initiative a meaningful success,” it added.

Urging advocates to “wholeheartedly participate in the settlement process”, the SCBA requested members to share details of their cases or indicate categories of matters fit for settlement with its office via email, along with relevant particulars.

It further stated that a Google Form link would soon be circulated to enable advocates to submit details of cases for consideration under the initiative.

The SCBA said that a high-level meeting was convened on April 21 under the chairmanship of the CJI, Surya Kant, in the presence of judges of the top court, including Justices Vikram Nath, J.K. Maheshwari, P.S. Narasimha, Sandeep Mehta, Prashant Kumar Mishra and Joymalya Bagchi. The meeting was also attended by the Attorney General for India, R. Venkataraman; Solicitor General Tushar Mehta; SCBA President Vikas Singh; and representatives of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, among others. (IANS)

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