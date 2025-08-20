Suspicious Outsiders in State under our Radar: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a section of people with a fundamental mindset has been coming to Assam from the rest of the country with a view to making a mess of things on the eviction drive in the state. However, these people are very much on the radar of the state government, he said.

The Chief Minister said that this type of people did come to Assam during the NRC update and successfully derailed the entire exercise by preparing false family trees that literally littered the updated NRC with the names of people with doubtful nationalities. They succeeded in derailing the NRC update by taking advantage of the lapses in attention of the administration to their activities, the chief minister said.

“However, now the people of the state are alert, and so is the state government. We keep track of their (outsiders’) day-to-day activities in the state. As and when they cross the limit and involve themselves in politicizing issues for an ulterior motive, we’ll arrest them without delay. Wherever they may come from, we won’t give shelter to any people with a fundamental mindset in Assam,” the Chief Minister said.

Welcoming the judgement of the Gauhati High Court asking the state government to fence forest lands and take action against officials under whose tenure there were large-scale encroachments in the state, the Chief Minister said, “The HC judgement has poured cold water on the hopes of the encroachers expecting to get back the lands from where the administration evicted them in the event of the Congress coming at the helm of affairs in Assam. Under no circumstances will we settle any of the evicted people on forest lands. The eviction drive will continue without any interruptions.

The division bench of the high court has also given guidelines for the future. After this verdict we will bring our fight forward to free the forest lands from encroachment. The high court had already given judgement on VGR-PGR lands and government lands.”

