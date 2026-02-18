Taking Loans is Necessary for Development: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The opposition created an unruly situation in the Assembly today during the Zero Hour. Opposition members sought to know the details of the increase in the state’s own revenue and the debt facing the state.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma replied to the opposition parties, saying that taking loans is necessary for the development of the state. The CM stressed that Assam has taken fewer loans compared to other states. He stated that while the Karnataka government has taken Rs 92,000 crore in one year, Assam has taken loans as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India. Assam is following the GSDP-debt ratio guidelines while taking loans, he said. Even an RBI report has mentioned that Assam has emerged as the fastest-growing major state economy, with its GSDP expanding by 45% between 2020 and 2025.

Earlier, on behalf of the Finance Minister, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had tried to convince the opposition of the state’s healthy financial condition but failed. The opposition members then created an unruly situation, demanding detailed answers.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Rs 500-crore support for Bathou-Kherai