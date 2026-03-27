Tamulpur LAC 2026: Assembly Speaker Daimary vs UPPL Chief Pramod Boro in High-Stakes Bodo Belt Battle

Guwahati: A big poll battle is in the offing in Tamulpur LAC as two political heavyweights are in the fray, with experienced Bodo leader and current Speaker of the Assam Assembly Biswajit Daimary of the BJP pitted against former ABSU president, ex-CEM of BTC and UPPL Rajya Sabha member Pramod Boro.

The poll outcome in Tamulpur LAC in the Tamulpur district will capture everyone’s attention. The Congress has fielded Rafel Daimary as its candidate. The other candidates in the poll fray in the constituency are Nabajit Sarania of GSP, Maheswar Rabha of VPI, Badan Chandra Swargiary (Independent) and Hareswar Swargiary (Independent).

Tamulpur is a newly created constituency, created after the delimitation exercise of constituencies in the state. Before the filing of nominations, Pramod Boro sought the blessings of Biswajit Daimary, who is a senior politician in BTR.

The total number of electors in Tamulpur LAC is 2,13,846, as per the final photo electoral roll. The total number of polling stations in the LAC is 250. During the 2021 Assembly election, Biswajit Daimary defeated BPF’s Karuna Kanta Swargiary in the Panery LAC. Daimary defeated his BPF rival by a margin of 35,852 votes. Since the BPF is part of the BJP-led alliance, it has not fielded any candidate against Daimary in the Tamulpur LAC.

Pramod Boro is the current president of the UPPL while Biswajit Daimary is a former member of the Rajya Sabha.

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