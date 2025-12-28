Tamulpur Organises Vehicle Scrappage Drive and Car Mela

Tamulpur: The District Administration of Tamulpur, assisted by the Transport Department, successfully organised a Vehicle Scrappage Facilitation Programme cum Car Mela at the PWD Field in Goreswar, marking a major milestone in efforts to ensure a clean and safe transportation network for the district. The program, organised on 28 December 2025, saw a massive turnout from vehicle owners, auto dealers, and officials, signifying a high level of community consciousness on vehicle disposal.
The event was organised as per the Vehicle Scrappage Policy of the Government of India and as directed by the Government of Assam. The overall idea behind conducting this event is the promotion of the scrapping of ELVs that are above the age of 15 years, and also provides an easy and transparent way to follow the norms of the policy for vehicle owners.
One of the biggest highlights of this event was the presence of the Authorised Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF), Assam, which provided on-the-spot facilitation to residents seeking voluntary scrapage of their vehicles. This single-window facility allowed residents to conduct procedures related to paperwork and scrapage at this facility without any trouble.
The car and jeep registered owners participating in the program were informed about various schemes that were being offered under the scrapping policy. The schemes included waiving 75 per cent of arrears and liabilities, including the motor vehicle tax, for handing over their vehicles for scrapping to the authorised facility. The car and jeep registered owners would also get value for money for their scrapped vehicles, and they would receive a Certificate of Deposit CoD).
Moreover, the interest in the Car Mela component of the event is significant, where government-approved vehicle dealers provided information on new models and the benefits of acquiring them, such as rebates of up to 25 percent on road taxes, government incentives/ bonuses on OEM scrapping schemes, and exemption from registration fees on new vehicles. These factors encouraged existing vehicle owners to purchase upgraded models that are safer, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly.
An important role was played by officials in the Transport Department to brief the attendees and clear doubts about the policy requirements, eligibility, and benefits of the scrapping of vehicles. It was an initiative not only to make people comply with rules and regulations but to impress upon them the need to reduce pollution and enhance safety.
The successful implementation of the program is proof of the district administration’s commitment to sustainable development. Through the application of awareness, facilitation, and incentives within one setting, the Tamulpur administration was able to inspire citizens to contribute towards a cleaner environment as well as a safer transport environment.