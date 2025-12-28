Tamulpur Organises Vehicle Scrappage Drive and Car Mela

Moreover, the interest in the Car Mela component of the event is significant, where government-approved vehicle dealers provided information on new models and the benefits of acquiring them, such as rebates of up to 25 percent on road taxes, government incentives/ bonuses on OEM scrapping schemes, and exemption from registration fees on new vehicles. These factors encouraged existing vehicle owners to purchase upgraded models that are safer, fuel-efficient, and eco-friendly.

An important role was played by officials in the Transport Department to brief the attendees and clear doubts about the policy requirements, eligibility, and benefits of the scrapping of vehicles. It was an initiative not only to make people comply with rules and regulations but to impress upon them the need to reduce pollution and enhance safety.

The successful implementation of the program is proof of the district administration’s commitment to sustainable development. Through the application of awareness, facilitation, and incentives within one setting, the Tamulpur administration was able to inspire citizens to contribute towards a cleaner environment as well as a safer transport environment.