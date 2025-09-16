Tamulpur Rising: Medical College Announced Amid CM’S Rapid Development Vision

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Suklai Serfang, the Chief Minister said, “This medical college will not only bring advanced healthcare facilities closer to our people but also open up new opportunities for education and employment.” He stressed that the BJP-led government is committed to ensuring balanced development across all corners of Assam, including the most remote and rural regions.

Several other key projects were also announced, including new road infrastructure, water supply systems, and youth empowerment schemes. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that development should reach the grassroots, and that no village or community should be left behind.