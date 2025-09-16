Tamulpur Rising: Medical College Announced Amid CM’S Rapid Development Vision

Tamulpur: In a major boost for the Bodoland region, Assam Chief Minister announced that Tamulpur will soon have its own medical college, along with a series of development initiatives aimed at transforming the region’s healthcare, education, infrastructure, and connectivity.
Addressing an enthusiastic crowd at Suklai Serfang, the Chief Minister said, “This medical college will not only bring advanced healthcare facilities closer to our people but also open up new opportunities for education and employment.” He stressed that the BJP-led government is committed to ensuring balanced development across all corners of Assam, including the most remote and rural regions.
Several other key projects were also announced, including new road infrastructure, water supply systems, and youth empowerment schemes. The Chief Minister reaffirmed that development should reach the grassroots, and that no village or community should be left behind.
Our journey of progress has just begun. With your support, we will continue to transform Tamulpur into a model district of growth and opportunity,” the CM added, calling on the people of Suklai Serfang to vote for BJP4Assam in the upcoming elections.
Local leaders and citizens welcomed the announcements, saying the region had long awaited such visionary projects. The Chief Minister’s visit and the government’s clear commitment to the region have sparked fresh hope among residents
