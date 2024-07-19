Tata Power join hands with NHPC for Rooftop Solar Projects

New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NHPC-REL) for the installation of Rooftop Solar Projects (RTS Projects) across government buildings of central ministries, states, and union territories, the company informed the exchange in a filing on Thursday.

The move to install Rooftop Solar Projects (RTS Projects) across government buildings is an initiative under the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Yojna Scheme which aims for 100 per cent solarisation of government-owned buildings by December 2025.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the NHPC Office complex in Faridabad and the Key signatories included Deepesh Nanda, CEO& MD of TPREL, and S.P. Rathour, CEO of NHPC-REL.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has appointed NHPC Limited as a Scheme Implementing Partner (SIP) to drive the RTS Projects, which will be carried out by its wholly owned subsidiary, NHPC-REL. TPREL, a distinguished leader in the solar energy sector, brings extensive expertise to ensure the seamless and timely execution of these projects.

The MoU will support the transformation of India's energy landscape by harnessing the untapped potential of rooftop spaces on government buildings, fostering a cleaner and greener future.

"Partnering with Tata Power Renewables aligns perfectly with our mission to expand the use of renewable energy in India. This initiative will not only help us meet our solarisation targets but also contribute significantly to reducing the carbon footprint of government buildings. We look forward to a successful collaboration that paves the way for more sustainable energy solutions" said R. P. Goyal, CMD NHPC.

This partnership highlights a mutual commitment to sustainability and innovation in the renewable energy domain. By combining forces, TPREL and NHPC-REL are poised to make significant strides toward India's renewable energy objectives.

"This collaboration represents a major step forward in our shared vision of a sustainable and green energy future. By leveraging our combined strengths, we are confident in achieving our goal of 100 per cent solarisation by 2025, setting a benchmark for renewable energy projects in the country" said Deepesh Nanda, CEO & MD of TPREL. (ANI)

