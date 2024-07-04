NTPC inaugurates digital anganwadi centre, smart class and solar panel projects in Kokrajhar district

KOKRAJHAR: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)-Bongaigaon, situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district, has successfully inaugurated three vital community projects at Bashbari village as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Kokrajhar district.

The projects include a Digital Anganwadi Centre, a Smart Class at Bashbari High School, the installation of solar panels, and a waiting shed at the community library. The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar-Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, who was joined by Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, Salakati, Kabita Deka, Additional District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, and Sangeeta Singh, president of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC.

The Digital Anganwadi Centre, constructed at a cost of Rs. 2.4 lakh, was designed to benefit approximately 30 children in Bashbari village by providing early childhood education through modern digital tools. This facility aims to create a strong foundation for the young minds in the village, setting them on a path of continuous learning and development. The Smart Class at Bashbari High School, completed at a cost of Rs. 14.9 lakh, is set to revolutionise the learning experience for around 400 students. This initiative integrates advanced educational resources and technology into the traditional classroom setting, thereby enhancing the overall quality of education and making learning more engaging and effective.

Additionally, the installation of solar panels and a waiting shed at the community library, at a cost of Rs. 2.48 lakh, will benefit the community members. This project not only improves the infrastructure of the library but also promotes the use of clean energy, aligning with the NTPC’s commitment to sustainable development. These projects were completed in February last year and reflect the NTPC’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and improving educational facilities in the region.

The District Commissioner, Kokrajhar Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, praised the efforts of the NTPC in supporting the local community through its valuable projects. He emphasised the importance of modern educational tools and sustainable energy solutions in driving socio-economic growth.

The Head of Project, NTPC-Bongaigaon, Salakati-Akhilesh Singh, echoed the sentiments, highlighting the NTPC’s commitment to ongoing CSR activities that aim to create a lasting positive impact on the communities they serve. He expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in the successful completion of these projects and reaffirmed the NTPC’s commitment to similar initiatives in the future.

ADC-Kabita Deka and the president of Bardwisikla Lady’s Club, Smt. Sangeeta Singh, also addressed the gathering, expressing their appreciation for the collaborative efforts that made the projects possible. They stressed the significance of such initiatives in empowering the local population and providing better opportunities for education and community development.

The dedication of the CSR of the NTPC to sustainable development continues to set a benchmark for corporate responsibility. The successful inauguration of these projects marks a new chapter in the company’s ongoing mission to enhance the quality of life for the young minds of Bashbari village and surrounding areas.

