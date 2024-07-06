Tea Production Drops Significantly in May 2024, Assam Sees Major Decline

Guwahati: Production of tea in the country, as well as in Assam, dropped drastically in the month of May 2024 when compared to that of May 2023. The Tea Board of India said tea production has fallen by 39.64 million kg during this period.

The Tea Board of India on Thursday published figures for the estimated tea production for the month of May 2024. According to the statistics revealed by the Board, the country as a whole produced a total of 90.92 million kg of tea in May 2024. Last year, in May, the total production of tea in the country was 130.56 million kg. The difference in the tea production figures comes to 39.64 million kg.

Of the 90.92 million kg of tea produced in May this year, the contribution of small growers is higher, with this sector producing 50.77 million kg. The contribution of big tea growers to the total was 40.15 million kg. Of the total tea produced in India in May 2024, CTC tea accounted for 79.67 million kg, Orthodox tea 10.24 million kg, and Green tea accounted for 1.01 million kg.

In May this year, Assam produced 49.84 million kg of tea. Last year, in May, Assam produced a total of 67.72 million kg. This signifies a drop in tea production of 17.88 million kg, year on year.

Like in the rest of the country, small tea growers in Assam also contributed a higher proportion of tea produced in May 2024. Small tea growers produced a total of 25.54 million kg, while big growers produced 24.30 million kg. The estimated tea production in Assam during June–July is expected to drop due to the incessant rainfall experienced in the state.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Krishna Prasad Sharma, secretary of the Jorhat district unit of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association, said, “The production of tea in Assam during the month of May showed a shortfall, and the continuous rainfall we are experiencing at present has led us to believe that the tea production figures will be affected during June-July as well. To get the best green leaf, there should be rainfall during the night and sunny weather during the day, which has not been the case recently. Also, the permissible fertilizers used in the tea plantations are washed away by the continuous rain.”

