Tea production in Assam declines in 2023

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Tea celebrated the completion of 200 years in 2023 with a shortfall of 13.84 million kg in production. The production of tea in the state in 2023 was 674.86 million kg, compared to 688.70 million kg in 2022.

According to statistics from the Tea Board of India, in the calendar year 2023, the production of big tea growers was a bit higher than that of small tea growers. The total production of tea in the state in 2023 was 674.84 million kg, with the big growers contributing 355.37 million kg and the small growers contributing 319.49 million kg. In the calendar year 2022, the contribution of big growers was 359.71 million kg and that of small growers was 328.99 million kg in the state.

According to the Tea Board, the monthly production of tea in Assam in the calendar year 2023 was nil in January, 0.23 million kg in February, 34.04 million kg in March, 37.97 million kg in April, 67.46 million kg in May, 66.09 million kg in June, 91.69 million kg in July, 101.19 million kg in August, 88.44 million kg in September, 104.26 million kg in October, 63.27 million kg in November, and 20.23 million kg in December. The highest tea production in the state was in October 2023. In the calendar year 2022, the highest production of tea, 113.04 million kg, in the state was in September.

The Tea Board of India will reveal the tea production breakup of the just concluded financial year, 2023–24, later.

The production and quality of Assam tea have been a cause for concern in the past few years. Circles concerned blame it on fast climate change. It is high time all stakeholders got into a huddle and did something concrete to boost the industry that has been making a remarkable contribution to the economy of the state.

The plucking season of tea leaves in Assam starts with the onset of the pre-monsoon rains in March. The season is currently underway in the state.

Also Read: Assam tea at the crossroads (sentinelassam.com)