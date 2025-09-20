Teenage Girls from Doomdooma Rescued in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Two teenage girls who had been taken to Arunachal Pradesh on the pretext of being provided with jobs were rescued by police from Itanagar within 72 hours of receiving the complaint from Doomdooma Police Station. The police arrested Narayan Tanti alias Ajay (30) of Megela, Talap and Amar Nayak (30) of Pulibari under Phillobari PS in connection with the incident.

