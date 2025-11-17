Teenager Killed, Father Critical After Hit-and-Run on NH-27 in Rangia

According to the police, the vehicle, which is yet to be identified, dragged the father-daughter duo for almost 100 feet before fleeing the spot.

Moreover, the accident caused a severe impact, killing Moushumi Rahman, a promising student hailing from Balagaon, on the spot. Mousumi and her father were en route to Rangia Railway Station to bring her younger sister, studying in Hojai. The local people are in a state of deep grief over this sudden and shocking incident.

Traffic officials have initiated an investigation into the incident and are looking into whatever leads are available to trace the vehicle and its driver. Authorities sent Moushumi's body to GMCH for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.