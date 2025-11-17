‘Roi Roi Binale’ Screened for Visually Impaired Students in Bihpuria

For many of these students, access to cinema halls had long remained restricted due to a lack of facilities for specially-abled viewers, and hence the offer of a screening was a deeply emotional and long-awaited one.

The organisers of the special programme stayed with the students throughout, personally helping them and making them feel supported and included.

The event began on a melodious note with the live rendition of Zubeen Garg's ever-popular song ‘Mayabini’, which laced the atmosphere with immediacy and bonding. The musical tribute was followed by the screening of the film 'Roi Roi Binale'.