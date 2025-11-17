‘Roi Roi Binale’ Screened for Visually Impaired Students in Bihpuria

Lakhimpur: In an inclusive initiative, visually impaired students from a school in Bihpuria were given the rare opportunity to watch Roi Roi Binale, the last cinematic masterpiece of the Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.
For many of these students, access to cinema halls had long remained restricted due to a lack of facilities for specially-abled viewers, and hence the offer of a screening was a deeply emotional and long-awaited one.
The organisers of the special programme stayed with the students throughout, personally helping them and making them feel supported and included.
The event began on a melodious note with the live rendition of Zubeen Garg's ever-popular song ‘Mayabini’, which laced the atmosphere with immediacy and bonding. The musical tribute was followed by the screening of the film 'Roi Roi Binale'.
The students could not perceive the visuals, but they watched the movie through its soundscape, its dialogues, music, emotion, and the inimitable presence of Zubeen Garg. Many were visibly moved, experiencing the narrative through auditory cues that allowed them to feel the essence of the story.
The initiative not only allowed these students to enjoy cinema but also brought into sharp focus the dire need for greater accessibility in arts and cultural spaces.
By bringing the magic of Zubeen Garg's final work right to them, the organisers created a memorable moment, celebrating the enduring legacy of one of Assam's greatest artists while advocating for a more accessible and compassionate society.