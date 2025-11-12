Tension Grips Samaguri After Wild Elephants Seen Roaming Paddy Fields

Samaguri: Panic spread across Samaguri in Assam following the sighting of several wild elephants roaming through paddy fields. A dramatic moment was captured when one man, attempting to drive the herd away, was chased by a wild elephant.
The incident occurred when around 30 elephants entered the area in the early morning and began destroying crops and farmland. The situation turned grave when one of the elephants broke away from the herd and charged toward a local youth working in the fields. The man managed to escape unscathed, but the chilling incident sent shockwaves through the community.
The forest officials arrived at the location after getting distress calls from villagers. The teams have been tracking the elephants’ movement since then and are working to drive the herd into nearby forest areas using firecrackers and other nonharmful methods.
Moreover, officials have also asked villagers to remain vigilant and not to get close to them. Residents said these are increasingly happening, as elephants enter the villages in search of food due to the continuous shrinkage of their natural territory caused by deforestation and habitat loss.
Furthermore, the incidents highlight the urgent need to create better wildlife corridors and awareness campaigns to avoid such dangerous confrontations. This incident once again highlights the delicate balance between human livelihoods and wildlife survival in Assam’s rural heartland.