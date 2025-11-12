Tension Grips Samaguri After Wild Elephants Seen Roaming Paddy Fields

Samaguri: Panic spread across Samaguri in Assam following the sighting of several wild elephants roaming through paddy fields. A dramatic moment was captured when one man, attempting to drive the herd away, was chased by a wild elephant.

The incident occurred when around 30 elephants entered the area in the early morning and began destroying crops and farmland. The situation turned grave when one of the elephants broke away from the herd and charged toward a local youth working in the fields. The man managed to escape unscathed, but the chilling incident sent shockwaves through the community.