Halflong Erupts in Chaos Demanding Bifurcation of Dima Hasao District

The IPF has long argued for the creation of two separate districts along with two autonomous councils. They deemed it necessary to ensure equitable development and fair governance in the hill region. They believed that the current system works out in such a way that one community can dominate, while others are deprived of equal opportunities and resources.

The Forum also mentioned that in spite of years of peaceful movements, memorandums, and meetings with state officials, their plea remains unaddressed. In October 2023, representatives of the IPF met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reportedly assured them that the government would consider the bifurcation proposal before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. However, as no visible action has been taken since then, the Forum decided to intensify its agitation.