Halflong Erupts in Chaos Demanding Bifurcation of Dima Hasao District

Halflong: A huge sit-in protest broke out in Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao district, on Tuesday. The members of the Indigenous Peoples' Forum (IPF), representing more than a dozen tribal communities, hit the streets.
The demonstration demands the bifurcation of the Dima Hasao district into two different administrative units. The protesters gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office, carrying placards and shouting slogans for justice and equal representation.
The IPF has long argued for the creation of two separate districts along with two autonomous councils. They deemed it necessary to ensure equitable development and fair governance in the hill region. They believed that the current system works out in such a way that one community can dominate, while others are deprived of equal opportunities and resources.
The Forum also mentioned that in spite of years of peaceful movements, memorandums, and meetings with state officials, their plea remains unaddressed. In October 2023, representatives of the IPF met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reportedly assured them that the government would consider the bifurcation proposal before the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. However, as no visible action has been taken since then, the Forum decided to intensify its agitation.
Addressing the gathering during the protest, the leaders of the IPF said that their demand was not anti-government or anti-community but a call for justice and recognition. They said bifurcation would foster harmony as well as inclusive growth, not division.
The protesters have also issued a warning to the state government that, by November 2025, if there is no response to their demands, the agitation will take stronger forms of protest, including economic blockades and shutdowns across the hill district.
Though the protest, with its fiery speeches and passionate slogans, remained peaceful under tight security arrangements by the district administration, it nonetheless concluded with the IPF submitting a fresh memorandum to the District Commissioner, reiterating their long-pending demand. The movement once again placed before the residents of Dima Hasao the struggle for equal representation and development, a call that has been echoing for more than a decade.