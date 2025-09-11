Tezpur Raises Northeast’s Tallest Tricolour: 108-Foot Flag Unfurled at Military Garrison

The ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from across the community. Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, state government officials, Central Armed Police Forces personnel, local teachers, schoolchildren, and NCC cadets joined ranks with Army personnel to witness the historic moment.

With the flag now visible from afar and set to be illuminated by night, it serves as a daily reminder of India’s shared values and of the dedication of the armed forces that protect them.

The Tezpur flag not only enhances the skyline but also deepens the emotional connection between the Indian Army and the people of Assam, standing tall as a beacon of patriotism for generations to come.