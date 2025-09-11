Tezpur Raises Northeast’s Tallest Tricolour: 108-Foot Flag Unfurled at Military Garrison

Tezpur: A moment of stirring patriotism unfolded in Assam on Thursday as the tallest National Flag in the Northeast soaring at a height of 108 feet was proudly unfurled at the Tezpur Military Garrison. The landmark event drew soldiers, students, dignitaries, and civilians together in a shared celebration of unity and national pride.
The flag was ceremonially hoisted by Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Gajraj Corps, amid patriotic fervor. In his address, Lt Gen Singh called upon the gathering to “uphold discipline, embrace service, and dare to dream big for India’s future.
Installed by the Flag Foundation of India, the towering mast stands as a new civic and military landmark in Tezpur, a key garrison town close to India’s eastern frontier. Major General (Retd.) Aseem Kohli, representing the Foundation, highlighted the deeper significance: “This flag is more than fabric; it is a living symbol of unity, strength, and the spirit of India.”
The ceremony saw enthusiastic participation from across the community. Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, state government officials, Central Armed Police Forces personnel, local teachers, schoolchildren, and NCC cadets joined ranks with Army personnel to witness the historic moment.
With the flag now visible from afar and set to be illuminated by night, it serves as a daily reminder of India’s shared values and of the dedication of the armed forces that protect them.
The Tezpur flag not only enhances the skyline but also deepens the emotional connection between the Indian Army and the people of Assam, standing tall as a beacon of patriotism for generations to come.
