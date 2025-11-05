Traffic Restrictions in Guwahati for Air Force Day Flypast

Guwahati: The city of Guwahati is gearing up for the Air Force Day Flypast at Lachit Ghat. To combat the city’s traffic upsurge towards Lachit Ghat, the traffic department just rolled out a detailed advisory. The main event is scheduled for November 9, 2025, along with rehearsals on November 5, 6, and 8. A big crowd is expected on the day of the event, with several VIPs. The roads around M.G. Road and Panbazar are likely to get packed.

To keep things in control, there is an expected restrictions from 7 AM to 5 PM on November 8 and 9. No commercial goods vehicles, rickshaws, handcarts, or e-rickshaws will be allowed on H.B. Road, A.T. Road, D.G. Road, M.G. Road, B. Baruah Road, or G.N.B. Road. Between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice’s Bungalow on M.G. Road, only vehicles with special car passes from the Indian Air Force get through from 11 AM to 5 PM.