Traffic Restrictions in Guwahati for Air Force Day Flypast

Guwahati: The city of Guwahati is gearing up for the Air Force Day Flypast at Lachit Ghat. To combat the city’s traffic upsurge towards Lachit Ghat, the traffic department just rolled out a detailed advisory. The main event is scheduled for November 9, 2025, along with rehearsals on November 5, 6, and 8. A big crowd is expected on the day of the event, with several VIPs. The roads around M.G. Road and Panbazar are likely to get packed.
To keep things in control, there is an expected restrictions from 7 AM to 5 PM on November 8 and 9. No commercial goods vehicles, rickshaws, handcarts, or e-rickshaws will be allowed on H.B. Road, A.T. Road, D.G. Road, M.G. Road, B. Baruah Road, or G.N.B. Road. Between Machkhowa Point and the Chief Justice’s Bungalow on M.G. Road, only vehicles with special car passes from the Indian Air Force get through from 11 AM to 5 PM.
Regular city buses from Khanapara heading to Bharalumukh will have to take G.S. Road, A.T. Road and the Athgaon Flyover, skipping Panbazar ROB entirely. Heavy vehicles, including inter-district and ASTC rural buses, can't enter the city and will be diverted via NH-27 at Jalukbari.
Additionally for the diversions, all cars travelling from Bharalumukh to Panbazar or Chandmari would be diverted at Machkhowa to H.B. Road or A.T. Road. Similarly, with those travelling to Chandmari or Latasil turning left at NB Hall (Sessions Court) to take F.C. Road. Vehicles from Chandmari for Panbazar, Bharalumukh, or Jalukbari would be diverted at District Library Point to A.T. Road via Panbazar ROB (South).
Subsequently, light vehicles travelling from Uzanbazar or Latasil to Bharalumukh will be diverted at Planetarium Point via Lamb Road, F.C. Road, Tayebulla Point, GNB Road, and District Library, turning left at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point turning left at NB Hall (Sessions Court) Point
Moreover, vehicles having Red, Blue, or Yellow passes issued by the Indian Air Force shall be allowed to park at their designated slots. There is a strict no-parking on major roads like M.G. Road, F.A. Road, B.R.P. Road, M.L.N Road, A.R.B Road, H.B Road or T.R.P. Road; parking is off-limits there. Further, the TRP Road, Lakhi Gali, Chamber Road, SRCB Road, SS Road, Kedar Road and MS Road prohibit parking of trucks and heavy commercial vehicles, from 7 AM to 5 PM on 8th & 9th November, 2025.
The traffic police want everyone to cooperate and stick to the rules. It’ll help make sure the event goes off without a hitch.