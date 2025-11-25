Tezpur University Protests Intensify: Forum Seeks Judicial Inquiry into VC's Conduct

Tezpur: Tezpur University’s ongoing unrest escalated on Monday as students, teaching staff, and non-teaching employees formed the Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF). The forum called for a judicial investigation into Vice-Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh and demanded his immediate suspension amid mounting allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The announcement coincided with the 66th day of protests across the university, reflecting deep frustration over the administration’s handling of governance. TUUF representatives revealed that a recent meeting with Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, ended without resolution. Despite Joshi’s assurance that two investigative committee reports would be published within days, a week has passed with no release, fueling distrust.

TUUF accuses the Vice-Chancellor of financial irregularities, including violations of PM Rozgar Yojana guidelines and breaches of University Grants Commission recruitment norms. Other concerns raised involve the arbitrary extension of the Finance Officer’s tenure, poorly executed construction projects in new hostels, and alleged mental harassment of contractual staff through salary delays and abrupt terminations.

Criticism also surrounds the non-establishment of the Bir Lachit Borphukan Defence Centre, announced in 2023 but yet to become operational. Students further expressed anger over what they perceive as the Vice-Chancellor’s disregard for Assamese culture and heritage.

With the Vice-Chancellor absent from campus since late September, TUUF warned of escalating protests if their demands continue to be ignored, highlighting a crisis of trust and transparency in the university’s leadership. Authorities in Delhi are yet to respond to the forum’s calls for clarity and action.