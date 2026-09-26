Thai AirAsia to resume Guwahati-Bangkok flight from November 16

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Thai AirAsia has come with excellent news that it will resume the suspended direct Guwahati-Bangkok flights on November 16, 2026. The proposed resumption of this flight service has much to do with tourism and other purposes in the Northeast. Thai AirAsia suspended its direct Guwahati-Bangkok flights in April 2026.

The flight service will be to and from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) of Guwahati and the Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) of Bangkok.

In a press communiqué, Thai AirAsia said, "Thai AirAsia (Flight Code: FD) and Thai AirAsia X (Flight Code: XJ) are gearing up to resume temporarily suspended international routes and increase flight frequencies across multiple destinations. This strategic expansion aims to accommodate the surging travel demand during the year-end high season in the fourth quarter (October to December), offering direct flights to up to 46 cities across 53 routes covering ASEAN and the broader Asian region."

Ms Tansita Akrarittipirom, Head of Commercial at Thai AirAsia, stated that during the third quarter, the airline had to reduce flight frequencies and temporarily suspend certain routes to align with travel demand and rising fuel prices, ensuring optimal operational cost management. However, as the peak season approaches and tourists resume their travel plans, AirAsia is fully prepared to restore these suspended routes and gradually increase flight frequencies to popular destinations.

In the recent past, IndiGo also announced the start of direct Guwahati-Bangkok flights on October 27, 2026. The flight service will fly to and from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati and Suvarnabhumi International Airport (BKK) in Bangkok.

Also Read: IndiGo to Launch Direct Guwahati-Bangkok Flights from October 27