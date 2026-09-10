IndiGo to Launch Direct Guwahati-Bangkok Flights from October 27

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Finally, IndiGo has officially announced direct air connectivity between Guwahati and Bangkok from October 27, 2026. The flights to Bangkok will operate twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The first flight on Oct 27 will be a special inaugural flight from Bangkok to Guwahati and back. Normal operations will start on October 31.

In a press communiqué, IndiGo said that it is India's preferred airline and one of the world's fastest-growing carriers and announced the launch of non-stop, bi-weekly flights between Guwahati and Bangkok, effective 27 October, 2026. "Marking the launch of IndiGo's international operations from Guwahati and commencing direct international operations from Northeast India, this new route further expands IndiGo's growing India-Thailand network.

"For IndiGo, the new route marks a significant milestone, as Guwahati has been part of the airline's growth story since its early days, including its inaugural Delhi-Guwahati-Imphal flight in 2006. Beginning international operations from the city underscores IndiGo's continued commitment to enhancing connectivity from the region," the statement read.

IndiGo further stated that the introduction of direct flights between Guwahati and Bangkok will open new opportunities for leisure and business travel while serving as a catalyst for boosting tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Northeast India and Thailand. The service will also strengthen Guwahati's position as an emerging international gateway, improving access to Southeast Asia and supporting inbound tourism to the region.

Recently, Air India started two international flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. Both are once-weekly flights, with the flight from Guwahati to Dubai every Tuesday and the one to Abu Dhabi every Wednesday.

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